Joe Burrow to have toe surgery, will miss at least three months

The Bengals are going to be without quarterback Joe Burrow for quite a while.

Burrow left Sunday’s game against the Jaguars with a toe injury and tests showed that he suffered torn ligaments. Word on Sunday night was that Burrow was consulting with doctors to see if he needed surgery that would keep him out for most or all of the rest of the season and word of the decision came on Monday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Burrow will have surgery and that he is set to miss a minimum of three months as he recovers from the operation. That timeline would leave the door open for a late-season return, but there’s a lot to play out between now and December so the Bengals won’t be making any plans that include him at this point.

Jake Browning replaced Burrow and scored the game-winning touchdown, but he also threw three interceptions during what wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase called a “rollercoaster.” They also have Brett Rypien on the practice squad and it seems likely that they will be looking at other options to weather the absence of their star quarterback.