Joe Douglas on Dalvin Cook, Carl Lawson: We’ll need those guys down the stretch

In the days leading up to the trading deadline, a pair of Jets veterans expressed frustration with their roles on the team.

Running back Dalvin Cook and defensive end Carl Lawson have both played limited roles through the first seven games of the season. Cook has 41 carries for 114 yards as a distant No.2 behind Breece Hall and Lawson has been a healthy scratch on multiple occasions, which led him to say that he wants to be a football player rather than a cheerleader.

Cook suggested a trade might be a good thing, but neither player was dealt before Tuesday’s deadline. While speaking about the Jets’ overall lack of activity, General Manager Joe Douglas said the team made a lot of calls but that “it takes two to tango” and could not find a dance partner. Douglas also touched on Cook and Lawson.

“Those guys are great teammates and players,” Douglas said, via the team’s website. “I have a feeling we’re going to need those guys a lot down the stretch. They’re assets to this team and we’re glad they’re here. Seven games in, we’re 4-3 and there’s a lot in front of us. At the end of the day, we did what we felt was best for our team and we’re excited about the guys we have.”

How much the Jets need Cook and Lawson will be largely dependent on the health and productivity of other players. Should things go in the wrong direction on either of those fronts, the veterans should provide more help than anyone available off the street and that potential outweighed any return that might have been on the table for the Jets in a trade.