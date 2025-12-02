Joe Schoen defends Abdul Carter: He’s 21 years old and thrust into the spotlight

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen spent the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Abdul Carter, a pass rusher who to this point in his career has more benchings than sacks. But Schoen says he remains confident that the Giants picked the right player.

Schoen says Carter still needs to learn more about conducting himself as a professional, but he noted that Carter is young (he turned 22 in October) and will grow and mature.

“Abdul is a young man that’s 21 years old that’s smart and understands the magnitude of his actions and also understands what it means to be a pro,” Schoen said. “These kids are 21 years old and thrust into the spotlight in New York City. It’s not always going to be perfect. People make mistakes. Nobody’s perfect. Part of our job is to develop them as football players, but also as people. We will continue to do that with everybody in our organization.”

Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka has benched Carter for the start of two of the last three games for disciplinary reasons. Schoen said Kafka makes the player discipline decisions and the franchise supports the head coach doing that.

“I support him with that decision and I’ll just leave it at that,” Schoen said.

But Schoen also supports his own decision to draft Carter, even as a disappointing season winds down.