 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

MayeConductor12-2.jpg
Maye embracing role as ‘conductor’ of offense
nbc_pft_pitrodgersbday_251202.jpg
What birthday gift would Florio get Rodgers?
nbc_pft_wk13superlatives_251202.jpg
Bears, Panthers made statements in Week 13

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

MayeConductor12-2.jpg
Maye embracing role as ‘conductor’ of offense
nbc_pft_pitrodgersbday_251202.jpg
What birthday gift would Florio get Rodgers?
nbc_pft_wk13superlatives_251202.jpg
Bears, Panthers made statements in Week 13

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Schoen defends Abdul Carter: He’s 21 years old and thrust into the spotlight

  
Published December 2, 2025 02:55 PM

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen spent the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Abdul Carter, a pass rusher who to this point in his career has more benchings than sacks. But Schoen says he remains confident that the Giants picked the right player.

Schoen says Carter still needs to learn more about conducting himself as a professional, but he noted that Carter is young (he turned 22 in October) and will grow and mature.

“Abdul is a young man that’s 21 years old that’s smart and understands the magnitude of his actions and also understands what it means to be a pro,” Schoen said. “These kids are 21 years old and thrust into the spotlight in New York City. It’s not always going to be perfect. People make mistakes. Nobody’s perfect. Part of our job is to develop them as football players, but also as people. We will continue to do that with everybody in our organization.”

Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka has benched Carter for the start of two of the last three games for disciplinary reasons. Schoen said Kafka makes the player discipline decisions and the franchise supports the head coach doing that.

“I support him with that decision and I’ll just leave it at that,” Schoen said.

But Schoen also supports his own decision to draft Carter, even as a disappointing season winds down.