Joe Thuney only Chiefs player to miss practice Wednesday

Left guard Joe Thuney was the only Chiefs player not to practice Wednesday.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid called Thuney a long shot to play in the Super Bowl, but Thuney said Wednesday he is holding out hope.

Running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) was the only player limited. He remains on injured reserve and would have to be activated back to the 53-player roster to play Sunday.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (toe/ankle), receiver Richie James (foot), receiver Rashee Rice (ankle), receiver Skyy Moore (knee), offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (quad), defensive tackle Chris Jones (quad) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf) were full participants.