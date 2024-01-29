John Harbaugh: I told Lamar Jackson to stand up tall

Lamar Jackson is likely to be named the MVP of the 2023 NFL season in Las Vegas next week, but he won’t be playing a football game on February 10.

The Ravens played the AFC Championship Game in their building on Sunday, but three turnovers, a handful of killer penalties and a brutal first half on offense came together for a 17-10 loss to the Chiefs. Jackson threw an interception in the end zone and lost a fumble while throwing for 272 yards and running for 54 more and head coach John Harbaugh shared the message he had for his quarterback in his postgame press conference.

“I told [Lamar Jackson to] stand up tall,” Harbaugh said, via a transcript from the team. “He’s had a great season. His performance today was all heart. He fought. He went out there and gave it everything he had, so I don’t think that’s anything that I’d be disappointed in.”

Given how close the Ravens came to their ultimate goal, anything less than disappointment would be a surprise for Jackson and anyone else who will have to watch the Chiefs play for a title that the Ravens believed was within their grasp this season.