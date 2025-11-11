John Harbaugh: Vikings false starts weren’t due to anything we were doing

After the Vikings committed eight false starts in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, their running back Aaron Jones said that the Ravens were “playing a little game” on the defensive line to cause some of the issues.

Jones said that the Ravens were making “move calls” that could be taken for Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s cadence, but head coach Kevin O’Connell said he did not hear anything like that from players during the game. On Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he agreed with his colleague that “it wasn’t anything we were doing.”

“I went back and I watched it, because we didn’t have a gameplan for that,” Harbaugh said, via a transcript from the team. “If we did, I would’ve been happy, but we’re not going to do anything illegal. If you stem, you make a move call, which is what you do; you’re allowed to say, ‘Move.’ You’re not allowed to say ‘set,’ or ‘hut,’ or anything else. Or a cadence, which we never have done. But then I watched all of them, and [on] none of them did we stem. Not one did we move.

Harbaugh suggested the Vikings’ own pre-snap shifts and cadence variations had a hand in the unusual number of false starts for the home team and that leaves it as an issue for O’Connell to address as they move on with their season.