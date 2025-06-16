John Lynch expresses confidence in WRs while Brandon Aiyuk recovers

The 49ers’ top receiver Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering from a torn ACL and MCL suffered midway through the 2024 season. Given the severity of the injury, it’s unlikely that Aiyuk will be ready for Week 1.

But San Francisco General Manager John Lynch said in an interview with Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area that he’s confident in the club’s next men up — like Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall.

“We always keep a look for what’s out there, but we do like our group,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I think, first of all, you start with Jauan. Jauan had a tremendous season last year. He’s been a tremendous competitor, player for us since he’s been here. I think the fans, the team feed off Jauan’s energy. He plays football the right way. I love his style.

“Ricky is a really ascending player we’re excited about. Just scratched the surface of who he could be. And Ricky’s going to play well for us this year. I’m confident in that. He’s going to seize that opportunity that he has.”

Lynch also noted that Jacob Cowing, rookie Jordan Watkins, and Demarcus Robinson all have a chance to contribute.

“So, in total, there’s opportunity out there, and then we’ll have a gift when B.A. comes back, whenever that is,” Lynch said. “But these guys, we’re comfortable and confident in their ability to get the job done until that time.”

Jennings was second on the team last season with 77 receptions, 975 receiving yards, and six touchdowns, playing in 15 games. Pearsall appeared in 11 games with four starts and caught 31 passes for 400 yards with three TDs.