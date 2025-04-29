 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichickinterviewv2_250429.jpg
How Belichick’s characteristics have evolved
nbc_pft_droy_250429.jpg
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_oroyodds_250429.jpg
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichickinterviewv2_250429.jpg
How Belichick’s characteristics have evolved
nbc_pft_droy_250429.jpg
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_oroyodds_250429.jpg
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Lynch: George Kittle has put in the work to be one of the NFL’s best TEs

  
Published April 29, 2025 10:12 AM

The 49ers have made it official with George Kittle, announcing that the tight end has signed a four-year extension with the club on Tuesday morning.

Kittle previously announced the deal was agreed to on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast.

“In 2017, our first year with the 49ers, we selected a skinny tight end from Iowa whom we were really excited about. We had high hopes, but no one knew that he would become the player that he is today,” 49ers G.M. John Lynch said in a statement. “George’s leadership, enthusiasm for the game, for his teammates, and the Faithful are truly unique and special. He is an outstanding representation for the 49ers on the field and is an outstanding representative for the organization off the field with his investment in the local and military communities. He has a great sense of pride in his role and has put in the work to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL.”

A fifth-round pick in 2017, Kittle has become one of the most productive tight ends of his generation. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving four times — including in 2024 when he caught 78 passes for 1,106 yards with eight touchdowns.

Kittle is No. 3 on the club’s all-time list in receptions (538) and receiving yards (7,380), trailing just Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens.