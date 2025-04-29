John Lynch: George Kittle has put in the work to be one of the NFL’s best TEs

The 49ers have made it official with George Kittle, announcing that the tight end has signed a four-year extension with the club on Tuesday morning.

Kittle previously announced the deal was agreed to on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast.

“In 2017, our first year with the 49ers, we selected a skinny tight end from Iowa whom we were really excited about. We had high hopes, but no one knew that he would become the player that he is today,” 49ers G.M. John Lynch said in a statement. “George’s leadership, enthusiasm for the game, for his teammates, and the Faithful are truly unique and special. He is an outstanding representation for the 49ers on the field and is an outstanding representative for the organization off the field with his investment in the local and military communities. He has a great sense of pride in his role and has put in the work to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL.”

A fifth-round pick in 2017, Kittle has become one of the most productive tight ends of his generation. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving four times — including in 2024 when he caught 78 passes for 1,106 yards with eight touchdowns.

Kittle is No. 3 on the club’s all-time list in receptions (538) and receiving yards (7,380), trailing just Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens.