George Kittle agrees to four-year extension with 49ers

  
Published April 29, 2025 07:25 AM

Tight end George Kittle joined the 49ers for their offseason conditioning last Friday, which was a sign that his effort to land a new contract were moving in a positive direction.

They have now reached the finish line. According to multiple reports, Kittle and the 49ers have agreed to a four-year contract extension.

Kittle stands to make $76.4 million under the terms of the deal and there is $40 million in guaranteed money. The total value and average per year are the most of any tight end.

A report at the start of last week indicated Kittle and the team were far apart in their negotiations and Kittle did not report for the first days of voluntary work with the team. His appearance on Friday may have helped push talks to completion and it sets him up to push his run with the team to 13 years if he reaches the end of this pact.

With Kittle locked up, the 49ers will now likely move on to finishing a new deal with quarterback Brock Purdy.