Report: George Kittle was back at team facility Friday for offseason conditioning

49ers tight end George Kittle did not show up for the start of the offseason program, but on social media, he denied a report his absence was contract related.

Kittle was back in the team facility Friday for conditioning, NFL Media reports.

Kittle, 31, is entering the last year of a five-year, $75 million contract. He is scheduled to have a cap number of $22.026 million for 2025.

Kittle and the 49ers are reportedly “far apart” on their contract talks, but Kittle denied a report he wants to become the NFL’s highest-paid tight end.

He has six Pro Bowls and twice has earned All-Pro honors in eight seasons, totaling 538 catches for 7,380 yards and 45 touchdowns.