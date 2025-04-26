 Skip navigation
Report: George Kittle was back at team facility Friday for offseason conditioning

  
Published April 25, 2025 11:15 PM

49ers tight end George Kittle did not show up for the start of the offseason program, but on social media, he denied a report his absence was contract related.

Kittle was back in the team facility Friday for conditioning, NFL Media reports.

Kittle, 31, is entering the last year of a five-year, $75 million contract. He is scheduled to have a cap number of $22.026 million for 2025.

Kittle and the 49ers are reportedly “far apart” on their contract talks, but Kittle denied a report he wants to become the NFL’s highest-paid tight end.

He has six Pro Bowls and twice has earned All-Pro honors in eight seasons, totaling 538 catches for 7,380 yards and 45 touchdowns.