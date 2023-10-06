John Lynch on Trey Lance sharing info: This isn’t the Astros banging a drum for fastballs

There’s been plenty made this week about what information Cowboys No. 3 quarterback Trey Lance may or may not be able to give his new team about his old team, as Dallas plays San Francisco on Sunday Night Football this week.

49ers General Manager John Lynch was asked about it on KNBR’s “Murph and Mac” show Friday morning and said he doesn’t see it as that big of a deal.

“There is information you can share,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “My experience with that as a player is it tends to screw you up more than it does help you. I mean, this isn’t the Houston Astros over there banging a drum for fastballs. He can’t do that over there. And now, everything’s through the headset.

“I think the closest thing to it, back in the day, when coordinators actually used to signal things in, you could glean some things, and people did. ... There was more you could glean, but I do know that playing the quarterback position, he’s probably been more privy to a lot of the scheme thoughts and all that, but I don’t think there’s a whole lot.”

Lance was with the 49ers for more than two years, so it’s not like he doesn’t have any knowledge of how the team operates. But Dallas has also played San Francisco in each of the last two postseasons, so there’s plenty of familiarity between the two teams regardless.

We’ll see how it plays out between two of the top NFC contenders on Sunday.