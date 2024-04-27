 Skip navigation
John Lynch: We didn’t entertain trading Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk today

  
Published April 26, 2024 11:25 PM

Despite the trade rumors swirling, the 49ers still have receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk on their roster after the second day of this year’s NFL draft.

When asked about Samuel and Aiyuk in Friday’s press conference, General Manager John Lynch noted that at least on this day, the team did not want to move either player.

We didn’t entertain any of that today,” Lynch said, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. “We’re happy with our wide receiver group. Actually, more than happy. We’re thrilled with it. And thrilled to add Ricky [Pearsall] to it to make it stronger.”

Earlier on Friday, Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Steelers had interest in trading for Samuel but were not willing to meet the 49ers’ asking price. Pittsburgh had previously inquired about Aiyuk.

The 49ers selected Pearsall at No. 31 overall on Thursday night, adding a player who caught 159 passes for 2,420 yards in his collegiate career at Arizona State and Florida.