Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Steelers had interest in Deebo Samuel, but declined to meet 49ers’ asking price

  
Published April 26, 2024 08:55 PM

It started with Brandon Aiyuk. It continued with Deebo Samuel. In the end, the Steelers have traded for neither of them.

So far.

Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Steelers had interest in Samuel, but that they were unwilling to meet the 49ers’ asking price.

Previously, the Steelers had inquired about Aiyuk. At the time, the 49ers weren’t interested in trading him. As the draft approached, the door seemed to open — as to both receivers.

Trading Samuel would result in a $21.793 million cap charge. That also would unload his base salary of $20.792 million.

An Aiyuk trade would result in no cap consequences.

Meanwhile, the 49ers drafted receiver Ricky Pearsall at No. 31. Which would suggest that they’re still willing to explore moving either guy.