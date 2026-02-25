John Lynch: Would take “fairly strong” offer to trade Mac Jones

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said last month that he would be “very surprised” if Mac Jones is not with the team for the 2026 season, but the 49ers aren’t going to be rejecting calls from other teams about the quarterback.

Jones showed he’s capable of being a starter while Brock Purdy was out of action with a toe injury in 2025 and that could make him a trade target for other teams who aren’t as well stocked at the position as the Niners. On Tuesday, General Manager John Lynch said that any of those teams will have to put together a compelling package in order for the 49ers to think about moving their backup.

“He’s really good for us and we value that,” Lynch said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “And so somebody would have to come with something fairly strong for us to consider. And then I don’t know what we do. Obviously there’s always something that would make you [do it], but I think we’re a better team with him on it and we just like having him around.”

Jones said this month that he believes he’s “proven” his ability to be a starter, but he’ll need an opportunity as well and it’s not a sure thing that one of them will materialize this offseason.