Kyle Shanahan: I’d be very surprised if Mac Jones isn’t here next season

The 49ers turned to Mac Jones at quarterback when Brock Purdy was dealing with a toe injury during the regular season and Jones played well enough to spark discussion about whether he’d take on a starting role for another team in 2026.

Jones is under contract for 2026, so moving on would have to come via a trade or release. The 49ers are unlikely to release Jones and the prospect of a trade came up during a press conference with General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday.

“You always listen to people with trade offers. We’re also not into getting rid of good players, so I’d be very surprised if Mac wasn’t around us next year,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers went 5-3 in games started by Jones, which illustrates the value of a good backup quarterback and why the 49ers would want to hold onto him for next season. It also illustrates why teams without a clear direction for their starting job might still be calling the 49ers to see if they can make an offer that leads to a change of heart about a Jones trade.