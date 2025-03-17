John Schneider: Everybody sees that we need to address offensive line

The Seahawks agreed to a contract with wide receiver Cooper Kupp last Friday to continue an offseason marked by splashy moves.

They traded quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf, released Metcalf’s fellow wideout Tyler Lockett, and signed quarterback Sam Darnold. They also added defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, re-signed linebacker Ernest Jones and made other moves, but none of them has been a significant attempt to address one of the team’s weakest spots from 2024.

General Manager John Schneider hinted that the team had a plan to upgrade their offensive line in February, but the only addition has been a depth player in Josh Jones and Schneider said last week that he knows there’s more to be done.

“Yeah, the offensive line. Definitely, we need to [address it]. Everybody sees it,” Schneider said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “I get it with the offensive line, the offensive-line stuff. Talking about the fans, I mean, I get that. “I have empathy for that, big time.”

The Seahawks were bidders for guard Will Fries, which Schneider referenced while saying they wanted to have a free agent in for a physical. Fries, who is coming off a broken tibia, signed with the Vikings instead and Schneider said the alternative was to “start panicking and paying other guys who aren’t quite as good.”

Schneider went on to say that you “have to have discipline in your spending,” but that discipline will lead to little celebration if Darnold is running for his life in September.