John Spanos: Chargers are committed to providing resources to new G.M., coach

The Chargers have hired first-time head coaches in their past three head coaching hires. After firing Brandon Staley after less than three years, Chargers team president John Spanos said the team could take a closer look at experienced head coaches this time.

“I don’t think it can be the end-all, but absolutely it will factor. That’s an added bonus if someone does have previous head coach experience,” Spanos said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Presss.

Spanos, the team’s president of football operations and the son of owner Dean Spanos, talked for the first time since firing Staley and General Manager Tom Telesco on Friday.

Staley was 24-25 as the team’s head coach, one of three coaches hired by Telesco. The Chargers were 86-95 with three playoff apperances under Telesco’s watch.

Spanos said the organization will have “no limitations” in the searches for a new head coach and a new G.M.

The Chargers have been criticized for not being willing to provide money or resources. Anthony Lynn, who coached the Chargers from 2017-20, told the Los Angeles Times last year that the resources with the 49ers were “different” compared to the Chargers.

Spanos said the Chargers are committed to “providing the resources” necessary to compete, pointing to the new team facility scheduled to open next spring to refute the perception of the team having tight purse strings.

“I think if you look at the last three coach hires that we’ve made, all three of them are coaches that were sought after to the point where they were going to get other jobs if we didn’t step up and get them, right?” Spanos said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “So we’ve competed for players; we’ve competed for the staff; we’re competing for a new facility.”

Spanos was asked specificially if the franchise is willing to spend $20 million or more on a coach, which is what it probably would take to get Bill Belichick.

“I can tell you that there have been no discussions internally about there being a max,” Spanos said.

It will be awhile before the Chargers make any hires, but the search is under way.