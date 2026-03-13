DE Jonah Williams agrees to terms with Cardinals

The Cardinals agreed to terms with defensive end Jonah Williams, the team announced Thursday.

Williams, 28, spent last season in New Orleans.

In 2025, he appeared in 15 games, with one start, seeing action on 319 defensive snaps and 193 on special teams. Williams totaled 18 tackles, three sacks and five quarterback hits.

Williams went undrafted in 2020, signing with the Rams, and he has also played with the Vikings and Lions.

He has 98 tackles and 5.5 sacks in his career.

Williams will join Josh Sweat, Baron Browning, Jordan Burch and Zaven Collins at the position in Arizona.