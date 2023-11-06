Jonathan Gannon: Kyler Murray will start Sunday if all goes well this week

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said in the postgame news conference Sunday that he wasn’t ready to address Kyler Murray’s status for Week 10. Gannon was ready on Monday.

Gannon said “if the week goes well” Murray is expected to start against the Falcons.

“The plan for quaterback this week: Kyler is going to continue to ramp up,” Gannon said, via video from PHNX Cardinals. “He’ll take the one reps, and if the week goes well, he will start on Sunday. Pleased with where he is right now. We’ll see how the week goes.”

Murray has not played in 329 days since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He underwent surgery on Jan. 3 and finally is ready to come off the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which is expected to happen Wednesday.

The Cardinals traded for Joshua Dobbs just before the season began, and he started the first eight games before the team traded him to the Vikings last week. Rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune made his first NFL start Sunday, and the Cardinals were blanked by the Browns 27-0.

The Cardinals hold two first-round picks in the 2024 draft, and, at 1-8, they are a contender for the No. 1 overall pick. The final eight games will give them time to evaluate Murray and decide on his future with the team.

He has not played for the Cardinals since Gannon became the head coach and Monti Ossenfort the General Manager.