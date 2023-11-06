Jonathan Gannon on Kyler Murray playing next week: Not thinking about that right now

The Cardinals have to activate quarterback Kyler Murray this week if he is going to play at any point this season, but head coach Jonathan Gannon wasn’t ready to discuss the team’s plans for Week 10 after Sunday’s 27-0 loss to the Browns.

Fifth-round pick Clayton Tune made his first NFL start in the game and he was 11-of-20 for 58 yards and two interceptions while being sacked seven times. He did add 28 yards on five runs, but the offense was overmatched and it’s hard to imagine going back to that well if Murray’s knee is ready for him to make his long-awaited return from last season’s torn ACL.

Gannon would not say anything about the team’s plans for next weekend’s game against the Falcons.

“I’m not thinking about that right now,” Gannon said, via the team’s website.

If Murray does get the nod next week, he’ll have eight games to play in the team’s new offense and, given their two first-round picks in 2024, that action would be significant for the franchise’s evaluation of the future at the position.