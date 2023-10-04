Jonathan Gannon: No disappointment about Kyler Murray remaining on PUP list

There was no indication that quarterback Kyler Murray would start the process of coming off the Cardinals’ physically unable to perform list this week, so it was no surprise that Murray did not return to practice for the team on Wednesday.

Murray wrote in a recent social media post that he would be back from his torn ACL soon, but there’s been no official timeline put in place and head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Wednesday that not returning on the first day he’s eligible did not come as a letdown to Murray.

“I don’t think there is any disappointment,” Gannon said, via the team’s website. “We knew his timeline, where he is at, and that’s kind of a day-by-day thing with all the guys coming off an injury. He actually has been very upbeat the whole time, but this last couple of weeks I have seen a little bit of a different bounce in his step.”

The Cardinals did start the clock on the returns of two other players. Offensive lineman Dennis Daley has been designated to return from injured reserve and the team opened the window for third-round cornerback Garrett Williams to return from the non-football injury list. Both players can practice for the next three weeks before a deadline to activate them or shut them down for the season.