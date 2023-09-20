Kyler Murray: I’m itching to get back, I won’t let us down

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is guaranteed to miss the next two games after being placed on the physically unable to perform list in August and he’s hoping his absence won’t last much longer than that.

Murray posted a video to his TikTok account showing him doing squats with a dumbbell while a series of captions shared a message Murray shared about his return from a torn ACL. Murray said he was anxious to get back into the lineup and repay the faith that others have shown in him during his rehab.

“I tore my ACL 8 months ago,” Murray wrote. “This is the only major injury I’ve had. I’ve never missed the game like this. I’m itching to get back. You learn a lot about yourself in these types of moments. To those of you who ride with me, support me, speak up for me, I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. I won’t let us down. Soon.”

It’s unclear just how soon Murray might be cleared to play. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said in August that the quarterback will “get out there when he’s ready to go,” but there’s been little recent word from the team about when they anticipate Murray resuming football activities.