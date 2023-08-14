Kyler Murray will “get out there when he’s ready to go”

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray continues to work his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee that necessitated reconstructive surgery Jan. 3.

Even though he previously has mentioned the season opener as his goal, Murray is expected to miss time into the regular season.

The Cardinals continue to offer non-update updates.

“Kyler’s doing a good job,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said, via video from PHNX Cardinals. “He’s on his plan. He’s having some good days, and he’ll get out there when he’s ready to go.”

The question remains: When?

Whenever Murray returns, he faces an important season. In four seasons, he has a 25-31-1 record with one playoff appearance and no playoff wins.

If the Cardinals end up with the No. 1 overall pick — they are the betting favorites — they will have an interesting decision to make with USC quarterback Caleb Williams as the expected top prospect.