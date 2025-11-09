 Skip navigation
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
Gardner is a 'building block player' for Colts
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
Gardner is a 'building block player' for Colts
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Jonathan Greenard questionable to return with shoulder injury

  
Published November 9, 2025 03:17 PM

Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard was injured in the third quarter.

He was chasing Lamar Jackson, who scrambled for 4 yards, when he hurt his shoulder. Greenard remained on the ground, writhing in pain.

He went into the training room after a visit to the sideline tent, and the Vikings list Greenard as questionable to return.

The Pro Bowler has two tackles and a pass defensed today.

He has 20 tackles and two sacks this season.

The Vikings trail the Ravens 19-10.