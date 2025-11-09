Jonathan Greenard questionable to return with shoulder injury
Published November 9, 2025 03:17 PM
Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard was injured in the third quarter.
He was chasing Lamar Jackson, who scrambled for 4 yards, when he hurt his shoulder. Greenard remained on the ground, writhing in pain.
He went into the training room after a visit to the sideline tent, and the Vikings list Greenard as questionable to return.
The Pro Bowler has two tackles and a pass defensed today.
He has 20 tackles and two sacks this season.
The Vikings trail the Ravens 19-10.