Jonathan Greenard questionable to return with shoulder injury

Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard was injured in the third quarter.

He was chasing Lamar Jackson, who scrambled for 4 yards, when he hurt his shoulder. Greenard remained on the ground, writhing in pain.

He went into the training room after a visit to the sideline tent, and the Vikings list Greenard as questionable to return.

The Pro Bowler has two tackles and a pass defensed today.

He has 20 tackles and two sacks this season.

The Vikings trail the Ravens 19-10.