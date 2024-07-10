 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Addison: “Humble superstar” Justin Jefferson helped me as a rookie

  
Published July 10, 2024 11:18 AM

The Vikings put first-round pick J.J. McCarthy’s locker next to wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s this offseason so that the older player is someone the quarterback “can always talk to and ask questions” during his rookie season.

Jefferson is heading into his fifth year as an NFL player and the move with McCarthy shows that the Vikings see him taking on a leadership role in the organization. During an interview with Metro Sport in London, 2023 first-round pick Jordan Addison said it was something that Jefferson did last year as well and complimented his teammate on not feeling threatened by another highly drafted player at the same position.

“A really humble superstar,” Addison said. “Just coming in and just helping me. He was a top receiver and they drafted another first-round receiver, so not a lot of people would take that well. I feel like he did a good job of coaching me up and making sure I was prepared.”

The Vikings have talked up Addison’s improvement heading into his second season and having him along with Jefferson should be a boon to McCarthy, Sam Darnold and anyone else who might be throwing passes for the Vikings in the near future.