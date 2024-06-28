Kevin O’Connell saw “real growth” from Jordan Addison this offseason

Most of the attention being paid to wide receivers in Minnesota this offseason was directed toward Justin Jefferson and that makes sense given the importance of getting his contract extension done.

While Jefferson was away from the team hammering out a deal, there was another member of the receiving corps going through workouts. 2023 first-round pick Jordan Addison had 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie and head coach Kevin O’Connell said that he’s seen steady improvement from Addison as he moves into his second season.

“Jordan Addison had as good of an offseason program as really you can ask for,” O’Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. "[He is] a guy that had a ton of success in Year One. And really, from a standpoint of getting a little stronger, getting a little bit more comfortable playing through contact and still playing with that great burst and transition that he has, you saw some real growth there.”

Addison played without Jefferson for a big chunk of last season because of the elder wideout’s hamstring injury, so the prospect of teaming them for a full run is an appetizing one in Minnesota. The same could be said of an upgrade on their post-Kirk Cousins quarterback play from last season, although it remains to be seen if Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy is going to be tasked with trying to provide it.