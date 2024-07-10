 Skip navigation
Justin Jefferson: J.J. McCarthy wants to learn how to become a problem in the NFL

  
Published July 10, 2024 08:27 AM

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s Tuesday visit to The Rich Eisen Show featured discussions about former quarterbacks and future ones.

Jefferson said he wasn’t too surprised that Kirk Cousins wound up leaving the team for the Falcons as a free agent and that he is “grateful for what he has brought to me” over the last four years. Jefferson then moved on to talking about the team’s current quarterbacks.

Sam Darnold is going into training camp ahead of J.J. McCarthy on the depth chart, but McCarthy was a first-round pick and that means there are high expectations for what he’ll do in the long run. Jefferson said that the Vikings put McCarthy’s locker next to his and that he’s taken on the responsibility that comes with that placement.

“They want me to be that guy that J.J. can always talk to and ask questions,” Jefferson said. “He’s definitely that type of kid. He definitely wants to ask questions. He wants to learn how to be a top quarterback. He wants to learn how to become a problem in this league.”

Jefferson said he’s told McCarthy not to worry about expectations and “carry yourself with confidence,” which is likely a good deal easier when you know Jefferson will be on the receiving end of your passes.