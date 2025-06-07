Aaron Rodgers arrives in Pittsburgh to sign contract with Steelers

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are making it official today.

Rodgers has arrived in Pittsburgh to sign his Steelers contract, according to Gery Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Steelers and Rodgers have been expected to get a deal done for months, but Rodgers took his time about actually signing, and until a contract is signed, nothing is official.

Now Rodgers can get to work in learning the Steelers’ offense, getting to know his teammates and coaches, and beginning to establish himself as the Steelers’ starting quarterback and team leader.

After spending 18 years in Green Bay and the last two years with the Jets, Rodgers is signing a one-year contract for the 21st and perhaps final season of his NFL career. He’s eager to show that he can still play at an elite level despite his disappointing two-year stint with the Jets, and the Steelers are eager to get elite quarterback play to help them advance past the wild card round of the playoffs for the first time in eight years.