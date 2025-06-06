This weekend, the Father of Mine and Son of Mine ebooks are free

Everybody loves free stuff.

This weekend, in honor of the fact that I’ll be completing my 60th trip around the sun (if I make it two more days without dropping dead), I’m giving you free stuff.

From time to time, I’ve made the Father of Mine or Son of Mine ebook available at no charge. From Saturday through Monday, both are free.

As in free. Free, free. No charge. No strings attached.

Sure, it would be great if you read one or both — primarily since you’ll enjoy the experience. It would be good if, after reading either or both, you drop a review on the Amazon page.

The goal is to get you to read for enjoyment. We were forced to read in school, and we hated it. Reading as an adult is a great way to break up the monotony of life, especially as we wait for football season to return.

The third book in the Father of Mine series is coming. For now, the final touches are being put on a football/mob/gambling story that hopefully will serve as a cautionary tale for the NFL regarding the ways that sports betting can create very real complications. Hopefully, it’ll be available in August.

There’s nothing complicated about this. On Saturday, Sunday, or Monday, get a free ebook copy of Father of Mine here — and/or a free ebook copy of Son of Mine here.

All I ever ask is to start reading. If you decide to stop, that’s on me.