Aaron Rodgers will address reporters on Tuesday, after minicamp practice

  
Published June 7, 2025 02:10 PM

When Aaron Rodgers signed with the Jets, the team conducted a full-blown press conference, featuring multiple rounds of applause in the room from team employees.

His arrival in Pittsburgh will be less conspicuous.

Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten has announced that Rodgers will address reporters after Tuesday’s minicamp practice.

It’s unclear whether it’ll happen on the field or in the locker room or in the press room. Regardless, it won’t be happening as a stand-alone event, but as part of a broader workday.

Still, it will be all about Rodgers. And it will be interesting to hear the questions Rodgers is asked — and the answers he provides.