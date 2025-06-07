Aaron Rodgers’s one-year deal is worth up to $19.5 million

The numbers are in. And, to no surprise, quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t be playing for only $10 million this year.

Even though he said he would.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, it’s a one-year deal with a maximum value of $19.5 million. The base amount is $13.65 million, with $10 million guaranteed.

And, of course, only $10 million is guaranteed so Mr. Yeah I’ve Been Immunized can claim he said he’d play for $10 million, and he’s playing for $10 million.

He’s not. He’s playing for $13.65 million plus incentives. The full base amount is guaranteed as a practical matter. As of Week 1, any non-guaranteed salary becomes fully guaranteed under the labor deal. Which means that the only way he gets only $10 million is if he’s cut before Week 1.

Which will not happen.

The deal has $5.85 million in playtime and team performance incentives. Without having the specifics (and we’ll eventually get them), it’s hard to know how easy or hard it is to get to $19.5 million.

Still, the deal makes him the second lowest paid starting quarterback on a non-rookie deal. Only Giants quarterback Russell Wilson is making less.

Technically, Wilson could make more. But he’d have to hit all of his incentives, which include the Giants going 17-0.

We’d be willing to bet $19.5 million that the Steelers won’t need to go 17-0 to get Rodgers to $19.5 million.