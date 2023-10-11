Jordan Addison was a limited participant in Vikings practice

The Vikings put Justin Jefferson on injured reserve Wednesday and they put another member of their wide receiver corps on the injury report.

Jordan Addison was listed as a limited participant in practice. An ankle injury was given as the reason for Addison’s limited participation, but there was no sign of an issue during last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Addison had six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown in that game. The first-round pick has 19 catches for 249 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

The Vikings signed N’Keal Harry and Trishton Jackson off the practice squad Wednesday. Addison, K.J. Osborn, Jalen Nailor, and Brandon Powell are the other wideouts on the active roster.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow) and cornerback Akayleb Evans (knee) were also listed as limited participants. Safety Lewis Cine (hamstring) and running back Kene Nwangwu (back), who was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday, were full participants.