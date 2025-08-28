Jordan Love: No concerns about playing with brace on left thumb

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is back to a full workload at practice and he’s on track to play in Week 1 after having surgery on his left thumb.

Love said on Thursday that he had “no stability” in the thumb and concerns about dealing with throughout the season led him to have the operation. Love said his return to the field has led to “no concerns” about the thumb, although he will wear extra protection on it for time being.

“It’ll be some weeks having to brace it up and just keep it protected,” Love said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “It’s one of those things, we’ll play it by ear, as I start getting into games and seeing how it feels, as you get back to live contact. But there’ll be some time having that brace still.”

Love played through injuries to make 15 starts in 2024 and the Packers would be glad to avoid a reprise of that this fall, so all involved will be hoping the thumb issue has been solved once and for all.