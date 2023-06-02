 Skip navigation
Jordan Ta’amu works out for Vikings

  
Published June 2, 2023 11:36 AM

Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, the XFL offensive player of the year, worked out for the Vikings on Friday, Jordan Schultz of theScore reports.

He led the D.C. Defenders to a 9-1 regular season record, throwing for 1,894 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also contributed 298 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Ta’amu, 25, has had several stints in the NFL, but he has never made a regular-season roster. He signed with the Lions last August after preseason injuries to David Blough and Tim Boyle but did not see any preseason action, and the team waived him before the season.

Ta’amu, undrafted in 2019 from Mississippi, spent time with the Texans in 2019, the Chiefs and Lions in 2020 and the Chiefs, Lions, Commanders and Panthers in 2021.

Ta’amu played for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL in a pandemic-shortened 2020. Last year, he played for the Tampa Bay Bandits of the USFL and led the league in passing yards (2,014) and touchdowns (14).

The Vikings have Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall behind Kirk Cousins. They will need to add another quarterback before training camp.