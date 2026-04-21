 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodmartin_260421.jpg
Former Raiders linebacker Martin dies at 72
nbc_pft_omarkellydolphins_260421.jpg
Dolphins must ‘restock the shelves’ in draft
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsbenjohnson_260421.jpg
Williams, Johnson need ‘healthy amount of tension’

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodmartin_260421.jpg
Former Raiders linebacker Martin dies at 72
nbc_pft_omarkellydolphins_260421.jpg
Dolphins must ‘restock the shelves’ in draft
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsbenjohnson_260421.jpg
Williams, Johnson need ‘healthy amount of tension’

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen: Becoming a dad is bringing out best version of myself

  
Published April 21, 2026 10:06 AM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said on Monday that his surgically repaired foot is doing well, but that isn’t the only reason he’s feeling strong as he heads into the 2026 season.

Allen’s wife gave birth to their first child earlier this month and Allen said that he has already noticed an internal shift since becoming a father.

“I think it definitely changes the mindset a little bit. I am very excited,” Allen said, via the team’s website. “I do think this is going to be the best version of myself in all aspects in my professional career and my personal life. . . . “That ‘want to win’ will never change. The ‘why I want to do it’ has. So why I want to do it and to show my family, to show my daughter how hard you need to work in order to accomplish something so great. And as long as I play this game, that’s going to be my mindset.”

Allen has had plenty of high points during his first eight seasons, including an MVP award, but the Bills haven’t been able to reach their goal of winning a Super Bowl. If that changes this year, Allen’s move into fatherhood will be celebrated in Buffalo for quite a while.