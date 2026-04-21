Josh Allen: Becoming a dad is bringing out best version of myself

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said on Monday that his surgically repaired foot is doing well, but that isn’t the only reason he’s feeling strong as he heads into the 2026 season.

Allen’s wife gave birth to their first child earlier this month and Allen said that he has already noticed an internal shift since becoming a father.

“I think it definitely changes the mindset a little bit. I am very excited,” Allen said, via the team’s website. “I do think this is going to be the best version of myself in all aspects in my professional career and my personal life. . . . “That ‘want to win’ will never change. The ‘why I want to do it’ has. So why I want to do it and to show my family, to show my daughter how hard you need to work in order to accomplish something so great. And as long as I play this game, that’s going to be my mindset.”

Allen has had plenty of high points during his first eight seasons, including an MVP award, but the Bills haven’t been able to reach their goal of winning a Super Bowl. If that changes this year, Allen’s move into fatherhood will be celebrated in Buffalo for quite a while.