Josh Allen considered day-to-day, but is expected to play vs. Eagles

It doesn’t sound like quarterback Josh Allen is at risk of missing any playing time after suffering a foot injury during Sunday’s victory over the Browns.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Sean McDermott said in his Monday news conference that Allen is considered day-to-day at the moment, but he anticipates Allen will be available for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

McDermott added that Allen may miss some practice time, but he’s currently just sore.

Allen tweaked his foot while trying to evade Browns rushers late in the second quarter. He ended up losing his footing and going down just outside of the end zone, narrowly avoiding a safety. Allen was able to play the rest of the game without missing an offensive snap.

Allen finished the contest 12-of-19 passing for 130 yards with seven carries for 17 yards.

Additionally, McDermott noted linebacker Shaq Thompson (neck), safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring), and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) are also considered day-to-day.

Buffalo’s first injury report of the week is due out on Wednesday.