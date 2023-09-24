Josh Allen, Gabe Davis hook up to put Bills up 10-0

The Bills are out to an early 10-0 lead in Washington.

One play after a good Deonte Harty punt return set the Bills up in Washington territory, quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Gabe Davis hooked up for a 45-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. It’s Allen’s fifth touchdown pass of the year and the second time that Davis has found the end zone.

The Bills drove for a field goal on their first drive, but the Commanders were able to force a punt the second time they had the ball. Their offense has not been able to do anything against the Buffalo defense, though.

Sam Howell has been sacked three times and he threw an interception to end their first possession. Linebacker Terrel Bernard has two of the sacks and the interception.