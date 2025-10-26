 Skip navigation
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens

Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Josh Allen passes Cam Newton for most games with passing and rushing TD, Bills lead 26-3

  
Published October 26, 2025 03:01 PM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to rewrite the history books with his impressive play.

With his 54-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir, Allen has now passed Cam Newton for the most games with a passing and rushing touchdown with 46.

Coincidentally, Allen breaks the record in the stadium where Newton called home for the vast majority of his professional career.

Buffalo now leads Carolina 26-3 early in the third quarter.

Allen’s record-breaking touchdown pass was not the most impressive throw of his career, as he hit Shakir with a short pass just 4 yards in front of the line of scrimmage. But the Panthers have tackled poorly all game and that continued on the play, as Shakir was able to evade defenders and get into the end zone for Buffalo’s second score of at least 50 yards on the day.

Allen is now 8-of-15 for 128 yards with a touchdown. Shakir leads with five receptions for 87 yards with a TD.