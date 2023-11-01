Josh Allen will be limited Wednesday with shoulder injury

Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s shoulder continues to be an issue heading into Week Nine.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters at a press conference that Allen will be a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice because of his shoulder. Allen was on the injury report the last two weeks, but was a full participant in practice all of last week.

Allen briefly visited the sideline medical tent during last Thursday’s win over the Buccaneers and said he expected to be “a little sore,” but that it will “take a lot for me not to play” against the Bengals this Sunday night.

The next couple of days should provide some idea if the shoulder issue has risen to that level, but, for now, it seems that the team is trying to maximize Allen’s chances of playing by reducing the stress on his shoulder during the week.