Josh Allen: I’ll be sore, will take the extra time off for rehab and rest

Bills quarterback Josh Allen briefly went into the injury tent during Thursday night’s win over the Buccaneers, but he never missed a play and said after the game that he’s confident he’ll play in the Bills’ next game as well.

Allen was on the injury report heading into the game because of his shoulder, and at one point in the game he appeared to tweak his knee, and he told Mike Garafolo of NFL Network he’ll need the extra time afforded to the Bills because they played on Thursday this week.

“It’s gonna take a lot for me not to play,” Allen said. “I’m going to be a little sore for a couple of days. A lot of rehab in this little mini-bye we’ve got I’m glad it’s a Thursday night game. We’ll have some time to rest.”

Allen said he’s focused on the Bills’ next game, Sunday night, November 5, at Cincinnati.

“We’ve got Sunday night next week against a really good Bengals team,” Allen said. “That’s going to be all our focus. Get away for a couple days, refresh, come back and be ready to go.”