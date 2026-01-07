Josh Allen will fully participate in practice Wednesday

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will fully participate in Wednesday’s practice, coach Sean McDermott said.

Allen has not had a full practice since Dec. 26 because of a foot issue.

He has not had three full practices in a week since Week 16, which was the last time he wasn’t on the injury report.

Allen didn’t participate in the first two practices last week before limited work on Friday. He played only the first snap of Sunday’s victory over the Jets.

Mitchell Trubisky replaced Allen.

Allen is 7-6 in the postseason with 3,359 yards, 25 touchdowns and four interceptions but has yet to make it to the Super Bowl.

McDermott said cornerback Maxwell Hairston (ankle), linebacker Terrel Bernard (calf), running back Ty Johnson (ankle), linebacker Matt Milano (illness) and kicker Matt Prater (quad) will not participate in the on-field work today.