 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen will fully participate in practice Wednesday

  
Published January 7, 2026 12:12 PM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will fully participate in Wednesday’s practice, coach Sean McDermott said.

Allen has not had a full practice since Dec. 26 because of a foot issue.

He has not had three full practices in a week since Week 16, which was the last time he wasn’t on the injury report.

Allen didn’t participate in the first two practices last week before limited work on Friday. He played only the first snap of Sunday’s victory over the Jets.

Mitchell Trubisky replaced Allen.

Allen is 7-6 in the postseason with 3,359 yards, 25 touchdowns and four interceptions but has yet to make it to the Super Bowl.

McDermott said cornerback Maxwell Hairston (ankle), linebacker Terrel Bernard (calf), running back Ty Johnson (ankle), linebacker Matt Milano (illness) and kicker Matt Prater (quad) will not participate in the on-field work today.