Josh Dobbs: I am excited to lead this weekend

  
Published January 4, 2023 04:40 AM
nbc_csu_hyundaiheadlines_230102
January 2, 2023 01:39 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reveal their headlines coming out of Week 17, featuring the battle for L.A. between the Chargers and Rams, as well as the Falcons defeating the Cardinals.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs waited nearly six seasons to make his first NFL start, but his wait for No. 2 will be far shorter.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Monday that Dobbs will start for the second straight week and a win would position him for an even longer run with the first team. The Titans will be in Jacksonville to face the Jaguars on Saturday night in a game that will see the winner move on to the postseason as the champions of the AFC South.

Dobbs signed with the Titans two weeks ago amid their six-game losing streak, so it’s not exactly how one draws up their chance to play in the NFL. It’s the shot that Dobbs has, however, and he said on Tuesday that games like this are what you “dream of playing.”

“It’s a tremendous opportunity ,” Dobbs said, via the team’s website. “I think it starts there. I am thankful to be here, as a part of this team. Just the way the guys have welcomed me in and allowed me to come in and be myself. I am excited to lead this weekend. I know it’s a big game, obviously. I haven’t been here the entire year, but any time you have a chance to go to the playoffs it is a tremendous opportunity, and I am excited for it.”

The Jaguars have been on an opposite trajectory to the Titans and are favored to keep rolling this weekend, but Dobbs knows this chance may be the only one he gets and will be trying to make the most of it.