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Josh Jacobs at practice Tuesday, Matt LaFleur calls it “business as usual”

  
Published June 2, 2026 12:57 PM

Running back Josh Jacobs is back on the Packers’ practice field this week.

Video from Tuesday’s OTA session shows Jacobs dressed and going through drills with his teammates. Jacobs was arrested May 26 after police responded to an alleged domestic violence incident a few days earlier. He missed practice time as those matters played out, but it does not sound like there will be any limitations on his participation this week.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said, via multiple reporters, that it is “business as usual” for the veteran back.

Prosecutors said last week that there has been no decision about formally filing criminal charges against Jacobs, who was arrested on suspicion of strangulation, battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim.