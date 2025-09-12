 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Jacobs scores a TD in 11th consecutive game

  
Published September 11, 2025 09:26 PM

Josh Jacobs scored a rushing touchdown in his 11th consecutive game, including the postseason.

His 2-yard run gave the Packers a 14-0 lead with 7:34 remaining in the second quarter.

John Riggins has the record, with 15 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown, including the postseason. Emmitt Smith (14), Smith (13), George Rogers (13) and LaDainian Thomlinson (12) are the only players with longer streaks since the merger.

Jacobs has 11 carries for 34 yards.

The Packers have dominated the Commanders with drives of 96 and 92 yards. They have outgained Washington 243 to 42.

Jordan Love is 11-of-15 for 199 yards and a touchdown, a 5-yard throw to Romeo Doubs.

The Commanders lost defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. on the extra point. He was carted off the field, with his teammates wishing him well before his departure.