Josh Jacobs scores a TD in 11th consecutive game

Josh Jacobs scored a rushing touchdown in his 11th consecutive game, including the postseason.

His 2-yard run gave the Packers a 14-0 lead with 7:34 remaining in the second quarter.

John Riggins has the record, with 15 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown, including the postseason. Emmitt Smith (14), Smith (13), George Rogers (13) and LaDainian Thomlinson (12) are the only players with longer streaks since the merger.

Jacobs has 11 carries for 34 yards.

The Packers have dominated the Commanders with drives of 96 and 92 yards. They have outgained Washington 243 to 42.

Jordan Love is 11-of-15 for 199 yards and a touchdown, a 5-yard throw to Romeo Doubs.

The Commanders lost defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. on the extra point. He was carted off the field, with his teammates wishing him well before his departure.