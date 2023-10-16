Josh McDaniels: “Just doing tests” on Jimmy Garoppolo, no update on status

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels didn’t have much to say about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s status after Sunday’s 21-17 win over the Patriots.

Garoppolo left Allegiant Stadium in an ambulance after suffering a back injury in the first half of the game. McDaniels said that they were “just doing tests” on Garoppolo and said that there was no update about his condition.

Brian Hoyer replaced Garoppolo for the second half of the game and went 6-of-10 for 102 yards while leading the Raiders to a pair of field goals.

Rookie Aidan O’Connell started when Garoppolo missed a game with a concussion earlier this season and it remains to be seen if the Raiders will have to call on a backup against the Bears next week.