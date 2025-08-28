Justin Fields, Garrett Wilson among Jets captains for 2025

The Jets hope to see a lot of fruitful connections between quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver Garrett Wilson this season and both players will be tasked with leadership roles while renewing their relationship from Ohio State.

Fields and Wilson were both named team captains for the 2025 season on Thursday. It’s the first time that Wilson has been named a Jets captain and it comes after he signed a four-year extension that sets him up to be a foundation piece for years to come.

The long-range outlook for Fields isn’t quite as clear. He signed a two-year deal with the team this offseason, which opens the door for the Jets to go in several directions should the team fail to reach the kind of success they hope to see after a disappointing 2024 season.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, linebacker Jamien Sherwood, and special teamer Marcelino McCrary-Ball are the team’s other captains.