Justin Reid agrees to sign with Saints

The Saints worked out a new contract with Tyrann Mathieu on Tuesday and then moved on to adding another safety to their defense.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to terms with Justin Reid. It is a three-year deal for Reid and it is worth $31.5 million with $22.25 million in guaranteed money.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Reid as he grew up in Louisiana before heading to Stanford for college.

Reid helped the Chiefs to three Super Bowls in his three seasons with the team and capped his time in Kansas City with 87 tackles, two interceptions, and nine passes defensed in the 2024 regular season. He had 19 tackles in a playoff run that culminated in a loss to the Eagles in the stadium that Reid will now call home.