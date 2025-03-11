 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonesnews_250311.jpg
Why Jones has a ‘better chance’ of playing in Indy
nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonesnews_250311.jpg
Why Jones has a ‘better chance’ of playing in Indy
nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Reid agrees to sign with Saints

  
Published March 11, 2025 05:25 PM

The Saints worked out a new contract with Tyrann Mathieu on Tuesday and then moved on to adding another safety to their defense.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to terms with Justin Reid. It is a three-year deal for Reid and it is worth $31.5 million with $22.25 million in guaranteed money.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Reid as he grew up in Louisiana before heading to Stanford for college.

Reid helped the Chiefs to three Super Bowls in his three seasons with the team and capped his time in Kansas City with 87 tackles, two interceptions, and nine passes defensed in the 2024 regular season. He had 19 tackles in a playoff run that culminated in a loss to the Eagles in the stadium that Reid will now call home.