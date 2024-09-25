 Skip navigation
Kareem Hunt: I’m excited to go help shock the world and show them I’ve still got it

  
Published September 25, 2024 02:24 PM

Running back Kareem Hunt officially rejoined the Chiefs last week and is now on track to make his 2024 debut with the club this week after being promoted to the 53-man roster.

He spoke with the media on Wednesday, noting his excitement to be back with the team that drafted him with so many familiar faces.

I see a lot of talent around here,” Hunt said in his press conference. “They had a bunch of talent ever since I was here. And I’ve just seen the way Pat [Mahomes] has grown and matured and became the leader of this team. My rookie year, I played with Alex [Smith] and he was like that. I feel like just seeing the player he turned into be, I couldn’t be much happier.”

Hunt led the league in rushing yards as a rookie for Kansas City back in 2017. But he was released in 2018 when video emerged of him pushing down a woman and kicking her. He then played for Cleveland from 2019-2023, watching from afar as his former teammates won three Super Bowl rings.

“It was hard, but I had to just think about the good, positive things,” Hunt said. “I was so excited for coach Reid to win multiple Super Bowls. I wanted to be the guy to help him do that, too. I’ve still got a lot of close friends on this team and I couldn’t be more excited for them to see them achieve their goals.”

Now, he gets to help many of those same individuals try to bring another Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City.

“I mean, that’s been my goal. I feel like any player who steps on a football field wants to get a championship ring,” Hunt said. “And it’ll be a dream come true for me — ever since I was a little kid. I couldn’t be more excited to help these guys defend that title, come back around here, see all these familiar faces and family here.”

Hunt said that he had surgery to repair a hernia over the offseason and is feeling healthy. He started to get himself back into football shape by being on the field last week, taking scout-team reps. And even though Hunt is 29, he still feels plenty capable of making the kind of impact on the field that he did in his first stint with Kansas City.

“I believe I’m very capable of that still,” Hunt said. “I’m excited to go help shock the world and show them I’ve still got it.”