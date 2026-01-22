Kayson Boutte on Sean Payton’s crowd noise comments: Fans can rest in Cancun too

Broncos head coach Sean Payton called crowd noise a huge advantage before last Saturday’s win over the Bills and his message to the fan base ahead of the AFC Championship Game drew a response from one Patriots player.

Payton was asked at a Wednesday press conference whether he had a message for the team’s fans this week. His answer suggested that this won’t be the final game the team plays this season.

“Well, they’re going to have plenty of rest after this one,” Payton said. “Two weeks.”

Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was asked if he takes any extra motivation from those comments on Thursday. Boutte had not heard them, but had a quick response when he was told.

“They can rest in Cancun too, at the end of the day,” Boutte said, via Kevin Moore of WJAR.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said, via a transcript, that “we’re plenty motivated for the game” when asked a similar question at his own press conference, but it wouldn’t be the first time in recent memory that something Payton said was used as fodder for a team coming to Denver for a game.