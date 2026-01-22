 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_broncospreview_260122.jpg
AFC Championship Preview: Patriots vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_broncospreview_260122.jpg
AFC Championship Preview: Patriots vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kayson Boutte on Sean Payton’s crowd noise comments: Fans can rest in Cancun too

  
Published January 22, 2026 04:35 PM

Broncos head coach Sean Payton called crowd noise a huge advantage before last Saturday’s win over the Bills and his message to the fan base ahead of the AFC Championship Game drew a response from one Patriots player.

Payton was asked at a Wednesday press conference whether he had a message for the team’s fans this week. His answer suggested that this won’t be the final game the team plays this season.

“Well, they’re going to have plenty of rest after this one,” Payton said. “Two weeks.”

Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was asked if he takes any extra motivation from those comments on Thursday. Boutte had not heard them, but had a quick response when he was told.

“They can rest in Cancun too, at the end of the day,” Boutte said, via Kevin Moore of WJAR.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said, via a transcript, that “we’re plenty motivated for the game” when asked a similar question at his own press conference, but it wouldn’t be the first time in recent memory that something Payton said was used as fodder for a team coming to Denver for a game.