Kayvon Thibodeaux: I think we have right pieces, but others make trade deadline decisions

After making the playoffs last season, the Giants did not come into the 2023 campaign with designs on being sellers around the trade deadline.

Losing five of their first six games and getting blown out several times has a way of changing plans, however. The Giants were able to hold off the Commanders for a 14-7 win last Sunday to move to 2-5, but a loss to the Jets this weekend would leave them with a very difficult path back to the postseason and it could lead to thoughts of trading players away in order to accrue assets for future years.

Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux hopes that doesn’t happen.

“I think we have the right pieces — we just have to put them together,” Thibodeaux said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I think things are working in the right direction, so I’ll leave it up to the coaching staff and whoever else to make those decisions. But I’m excited by what we have.”

Running back Saquon Barkley is one of several players without a contract for 2024, but he’s said that he’s heard from the team that they aren’t looking to trade him. Safety Xavier McKinney and defensive lineman Leonard Williams have not shared such assurances and Sunday’s result could determine if the team makes a major effort to move them before next Tuesday’s deadline.